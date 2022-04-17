The European Union is allocating an additional € 50 million in humanitarian aid to Ukrainians

The European Union is allocating an additional € 50 million in humanitarian aid to support Ukrainians, according to the EUʼs Office for Humanitarian Projects.

Assistance will be provided to support the citizens of Ukraine who require help. It will focus on emergency medical care, drinking water, shelters, financial aid, and support for the fight against gender-based violence.

Thus, the total amount of funding for humanitarian aid in response to the war is € 143 million. The funding is part of a € 1 billion support package pledged by the European Commission at last weekʼs global Stand Up For Ukraine event.