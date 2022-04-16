Russia has sent a diplomatic note to the Czech Republic over arms supplies to Ukraine. Prague calls it nonsense

Russia sent a diplomatic note to the Czech Republic warning that the Czech side could not provide third countries with weapons of Soviet origin without its consent, writes ČTK.

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský said the Czech ministry would not respond.

"This is nonsense, and there is no clause in this material that prohibits re-exports", he said.

According to Defense Minister Jana Černochová, Russiaʼs statement is just another brazen attempt to repel the desire of Western countries to help Ukraine.

On March 29, the Czech Republic expelled a Russian diplomat, saying it was "reducing the presence of Russian intelligence in the EU".