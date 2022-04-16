Zelensky is ready to divide the peace treaty with Russia into two documents

In an interview with Ukrainian media, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that a peace treaty with the Russian Federation could consist of two separate documents.

This was reported by "Ukrainian Truth".

"The peace treaty with Russia can consist of two different documents. One of them should concern security guarantees for Ukraine, the other — directly its relations with the Russian Federation", he explained.

According to him, it could be two different documents. Security guarantees from those who are ready for these security guarantees. And a separate document with Russia. Zelensky believes that Moscow would like to have one agreement in which all issues are resolved, but other countries "do not quite see themselves at the same table with Russia".

"Russia wants everything to be in one document, and people say: sorry, we saw what happened in Bucha, circumstances has changed", the President said.