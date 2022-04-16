21 media workers have died in Ukraine since the beginning of the war

Since the beginning of the Russiaʼs war against Ukraine, 21 media workers have died. Among them are 3 women and 18 men.
The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech published their names.
Since February 24 this year, the Russian military has killed:
- Pierre Zakrzewski;
- Oleksandra Kuvshynova;
- Oleksandr Lytkin;
- Pavlo Lee;
- Serhiy Pushchenko;
- Yevhenii Sakun;
- Brent Anthony Renauld;
- Oksana Baulina;
- Dealerbek Shakirov;
- Viktor Diedov;
- Viktor Dudar;
- Liliia Gumianova;
- Yuriy Oliynyk;
- Oleh Yakunin;
- Maksym Levin;
- Mantas Kvedaravičius;
- Serhiy Zaikovskyi;
- Denys Kotenko;
- Yevhen Bal;
- Roman Nezhyborets;
- Zoreslav Zamoiskyi.