21 media workers have died in Ukraine since the beginning of the war

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

Since the beginning of the Russiaʼs war against Ukraine, 21 media workers have died. Among them are 3 women and 18 men.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech published their names.

Since February 24 this year, the Russian military has killed:

  • Pierre Zakrzewski;
  • Oleksandra Kuvshynova;
  • Oleksandr Lytkin;
  • Pavlo Lee;
  • Serhiy Pushchenko;
  • Yevhenii Sakun;
  • Brent Anthony Renauld;
  • Oksana Baulina;
  • Dealerbek Shakirov;
  • Viktor Diedov;
  • Viktor Dudar;
  • Liliia Gumianova;
  • Yuriy Oliynyk;
  • Oleh Yakunin;
  • Maksym Levin;
  • Mantas Kvedaravičius;
  • Serhiy Zaikovskyi;
  • Denys Kotenko;
  • Yevhen Bal;
  • Roman Nezhyborets;
  • Zoreslav Zamoiskyi.