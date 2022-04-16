Russian troops are preparing to resume the offensive in Kherson oblast

Russian troops will intensify hostilities in the south and try to resume the offensive to reach the administrative borders of Kherson oblast.

This was reported by the Operational Command "South".

In Mykolayiv and Kherson oblasts, the Russian military is trying to restore combat capability, replenish supplies, and equip positions.

Operational Command "South" also notes that the level of threat of cruise missiles from Russian warships stationed in the Black Sea remains high.

During the night, Russian troops fired on Ukrainian positions and settlements using tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, and artillery. Missile strikes hit various infrastructure facilities in the Kirovohrad and Mykolayiv oblasts. The army of the Russian Federation struck missiles across Mykolayiv from the territory of the Russian Federation and from the water area of the Sea of Azov.

The total loss of Russians this night alone was 14 people and 4 units of equipment.