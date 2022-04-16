Russia is holding about 700 Ukrainian servicemen, head of the Ministry of Temporarily Occupied Territories report

About 700 Ukrainian servicemen and more than a thousand civilians are currently in Russian captivity.

The Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk said this on the telethon, Ukrinform reports.

According to her, the Ukrainian side has about 700 Russian prisoners of war, the same number holds Russia. However, Russia selectively exchanges prisoners and does not pay attention to the lists provided by the Ukrainian side.

Vereshchuk stressed that Ukraine will not exchange the military for civilians, as it is prohibited by the Geneva Convention. "We demand the unconditional release of our civilians," she said.