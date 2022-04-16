To date, 9 humanitarian corridors — routes have been agreed

As of today, April 16, 9 humanitarian corridors have been agreed upon, said the Minister for the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk.

From the cities of Mariupol, Berdiansk, Tokmak, and Enerhodar to Zaporizhzhia by own transport. However, due to weather conditions, evacuation buses are still unable to travel this route — the road on the section of the route between Zaporizhzhia and the city of Vasylivka is degraded.

Sievierodonetsk — Bakhmut (meeting place — 28 Khimikiv Avenue).

Lysychansk — Bakhmut (meeting place — RTI, 40 years of Victory, Sosyura Street, 324).

Popasna — Bakhmut (meeting place — Pervomaiska Street, 42).

Mountain — Bakhmut (meeting place — Gagarin Street, 13).

Rubizhne — Bakhmut.

Humanitarian corridors in Luhansk Oblast will work if the shelling stops.