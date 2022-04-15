April 15 events in “Babel” review: the occupiers fire on Ukrainian cities, Medvedchuk has been chosen a precautionary measure, military aid from the United States is already on the way

On the night of April 15, the Russian occupiers again fired missiles and heavy artillery at northern Ukraine. Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, head of the Sumy Oblast State Administration, said the oblast had been shelled for the first time in 10 days. The shells flew to the village of Popivka, Okhtyrka district. In Chernihiv Oblast, Russia is attacking the positions of border guards. In addition, in Donetsk Oblast, Russian troops fired on 11 settlements, killing three people and wounding nine others. Mykolayiv again appeared under missile attacks.

During the night, Russian troops tried to seize an observation post in Mykolayiv Oblast and conduct reconnaissance of Ukrainian positions in Kherson Oblast. The attack on the post was repulsed and the reconnaissance group was destroyed. Total enemy losses that night alone: 22 people and three units of equipment.

The occupiers aimed missiles at a residential area and the cityʼs dental clinic in Kharkiv. Four people were killed, the number of injured is still unknown. The clinic was destroyed, but there were no people inside.

The Ukrainian military shot down an enemy Orlan-10 drone in the sky over Odesa, which was gathering intelligence on military facilities.

The US aid package is due to arrive in Ukraine within the next 24 hours. It will be recalled that on April 13, the United States announced that it would send Ukraine additional military aid worth $ 800 million, including artillery, armored personnel carriers and helicopters. Japan will allocate 13 billion yen to help Ukraine — a little over $ 100 million.

After the attempt of the MP Viktor Medvedchuk to run away, the court will choose a measure of restraint for him. The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office says that Medvedchukʼs escape will not be classified as a crime, but the precautionary measure should be strengthened: instead of house arrest, as before, he should be in custody.

The post offices of Poland, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Australia have submitted documents to the Universal Postal Union to stop delivering items to and from Russia and Belarus. The Latvian Post also joined the postal blockade.

Northern Macedonia expels six Russian diplomats.

In Russia, the production of new tanks is stopped due to financial problems and lack of imported components. The Russian plant Uralvagonzavod in Nizhny Tagil is trying to overcome the crisis caused by the imposed sanctions. Rising interest rates on loans, lack of funds to service foreign currency loans and rising prices for materials have significantly complicated the production of most types of military equipment.