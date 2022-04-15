The bodies of 900 civilians killed by Russians have been found in Kyiv oblast

As of today, law enforcement officers of Kyiv oblast have found the bodies of 900 civilians killed by the Russian military in the occupied territories, Kyiv Oblast Police Chief Andriy Niebytov said at a briefing.

"I want to say with regret that today the border of 900 bodies of victims, civilians, will be crossed, I emphasize, which we found, examined and handed over to forensic experts," he said.

The Kyiv police chief noted that the Russians were trying to establish their own regime in the occupied territories.

"During the occupation, the Russian army established a certain regime, tried to find people who have an impact on the community, and force them to work for the Russian Federation," Niebytov said.