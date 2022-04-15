In Kharkiv Oblast, the Russian military fired on evacuation buses — killing 7 people

On April 14, Russian troops fired on an evacuation bus carrying civilians in the town of Borova, Kharkiv Oblast. 7 civilians were killed and 27 others were injured.

The Oblast Prosecutorʼs Office reported about it.

Law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Due to the actions of Russian troops, the evacuation is being disrupted even today. In Luhansk Oblast, only three people were evacuated from Popasna. The city is currently under heavy shelling.