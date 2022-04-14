Ombudsman Liudmyla Denisova spoke about the mass nature of rapes by the Russian military — dozens of women seek help

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova spoke about the "mass nature" of rapes in Russian-occupied territories, particularly in Kyiv oblast.

This was reported by Ukrinform.

"I told about 25 women who were kept in the basement in Bucha — from 14 to 24 years old. Currently, nine of them are pregnant,” Denisova said, adding that some of the women had already learned about the pregnancy abroad — after receiving help, they went abroad as refugees.

"We know of one case in Poland where manipulation is already banned. There, this issue is addressed by human rights organizations. It is very difficult for a woman to think that she will give birth to a child from an aggressor,” said the Ombudsman.

Denisova added that only part of the crimes are currently known because most of the affected women do not want to talk about it. At the same time, more than 50 people asked for help.