The Moldovan Foreign Ministry has accused Russia of trying to recruit citizens for the war against Ukraine

Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said the Russian army was trying to recruit Moldovan citizens to take part in the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by Reuters.

Popescu made the statement a few days after British intelligence said Moscow was trying to replenish its forces in Ukraine by recruiting people in the Transnistrian region. "Such things are very dangerous and must be stopped," the minister said.

Last month, Moldova said it was monitoring the situation in Transnistria, home to about 1,500 Russian troops, but has not noticed any significant changes since the Russian invasion began.