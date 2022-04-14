The Verkhovna Rada passed a number of bills (list)

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted 22 laws and resolutions at its session.
This was announced by the MP from "Holos" Yaroslav Zhelezniak.
The following laws have been adopted:
- № 7244 on the establishment of the institution of the Commissioner for Missing Persons in Special Circumstances. The law as a whole has been adopted.
- № 7246 on crediting grants from foreign countries to the general budget fund (as a whole).
- № 7179 — Presidentʼs proposals on the law on state protection.
- № 7201 on facilitating access of citizens to social services during martial law (in general).
- № 7240-1 on the right to admit persons with foreign citizenship to intelligence (in general).
- № 6163 on the mechanism of stripping of state awards of traitors of Ukraine (in the first reading).
- № 7272 on the right to defer mobilization for students and teachers of vocational education institutions (in general).
- № 7242 on determining the terms of military service by foreigners and stateless persons (in general).
- № 7186 — Presidentʼs proposals for amendments to the Criminal Code on collaboration.
- № 7245 — administrative liability for non-compliance with the requirements of the Commissioner for Missing Persons in Special Circumstances (in general).
- № 7183 — detailing the procedure of criminal proceedings in martial law, state of emergency (second reading).
- № 4265 — state registration of human genomic information (first reading).
- № 5158 — a mechanism for selection and training of prosecutors (second reading).
- № 7231 — reintegration and restoration of the rights of children affected by war (first reading).
- № 7087 — delimitation of functions of state and local self-government bodies on the protection of childrenʼs rights (first reading).
- № 7200 — ensuring the legal representation of children during their stay abroad with employees of relevant institutions (first reading).
- № 7214 — Prohibition of symbols used by the occupierʼs armed forces in the war against Ukraine (second reading).
- № 6354 — the transformation of sanatorium schools (second reading).
- № 5610 — VAT exemption for transplantation of anatomical materials (in general).
Among the resolutions, the Rada adopted a statement on genocide in Ukraine, an appeal to international sports federations calling for the exclusion of Russia and Belarus, and a statement on the protection of the rights of journalists and the media during the war.