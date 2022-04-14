The European Union has closed a loophole that allowed its governments to export weapons to Russia

The European Union closed a loophole that allowed EU governments to export tens of millions of euros in weapons to Russia last year alone, despite an embargo that took effect in 2014 after Russia annexed Ukrainian Crimea.

This was reported by Reuters.

EU countries sold € 39 million worth of weapons and ammunition to Russia last year, according to the latest figures from the European Commission. This is 50% more than in 2020 when sales amounted to € 25 million.

Countries with large defense industries, such as France and Germany, were among the largest exporters.

The EU banned arms exports to Moscow in July 2014 in response to Russiaʼs annexation of Crimea, but the sanctions clause allowed sales under contracts signed before August 2014.