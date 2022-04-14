Uber returns to Kyiv. The service has not worked in the capital since the beginning of the war

Uber service returns to Kyiv.

The company will not charge a service fee, so the full cost of travel will go to the drivers. Uber will also donate 10,000 free trips to government officials and other critical infrastructure workers who provide much-needed assistance and services to Kyivites.

In addition, Uber will offer promo codes for free trips to blood donation centers for donors from DonorUA — they are currently available in all cities where the platform operates (in Kyiv, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, Rivne, and Lutsk).

Users registered on the DonorUA website will be able to use a one-time promo code to book a trip in the Uber application in both directions for up to UAH 150 each. To receive a promo code, you need to schedule a blood donation in the donorʼs personal account, click "I want to receive a promo code", and send it to the specified email address.