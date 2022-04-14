How the international media covered the Russian-Ukrainian war, April 13

Garvan Walshe, a former national and international security policy advisor to the British Conservative Party, writes about the right way of arming Ukraine in his column on Foreign Affairs. Walshe claims arming Ukraine effectively requires more thought and planning than it has been given and identifies four key steps that NATO countries should be taking from the strategic perspective. First, NATO countries should supply all available Warsaw Pact-style equipment that Ukraine can use: tanks, planes, missiles, and ammunition. Eastern European NATO members (mainly Poland) that supply this equipment must immediately be reinforced with high-end NATO troops and equipment from Western Europe and North America. Second, Ukraine needs Lend-Lease-style programs so it can buy all the equipment—including artillery, drones, targeting systems, and loitering munitions—it needs on the market and be able to pay it back over the long term after it regains its territorial integrity and integrates further into Europe. Third, militaries in Central and Eastern Europe as well as in Ukraine and Moldova need to be upgraded. Fourth, there must be a long-lasting commitment to upgrading Ukraine’s military to NATO standards and equipment. Even if Ukraine does not formally become a NATO member, it should—like Sweden and Finland—now develop interoperable forces that are strong enough to deter Russia on their own.

As Ukraine has lost 15 fixed-wing aircrafts since the beginning of full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian armed forces are using more and more armed drones, writes an article on Forbes. Now Aerorozvidka, a volunteer drone squad, has been dropping tiny bombs from its off-the-shelf helicopter drones. This tactic has been previously used 8 years ago by ISIS in Iraq and Syria, and by the narco cartels ever since. Vertical bombing from a hovering platform strongly implies the drone in question is a quadcopter or octocopter—the kind anyone can buy online. An octocopter can’t replace a Bayraktar, but it is way cheaper and can damage a Russian armored vehicle and knock it, and possibly its crew, out of the fight.

While Zelensky’s motives to ban Steinmeier from visiting Kyiv are understandable, the decision is wrong, DW (German state-owned international broadcaster) writes. The outlet calls Zelensky’s decision to snub Steinmeier to be short-sighted, politically disastrous and grossly negligent with a view to the future. By declaring Steinmeier as persona non grata, the Ukrainian government is missing the point because it is burning bridges. If German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was indeed planning to travel to Kyiv, that now looks more distant than ever. This was also a blow to the outpouring of support and sympathy for Ukraine in Germany. There is only one person benefiting from this, and it is Vladimir Putin, who will make sure to get the most out of this diplomatic scandal.