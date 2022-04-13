April 13 events in “Babel” review: Russia doesnʼt want to exchange Medvedchuk, Presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia arrived in Kyiv

On the night of April 13, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced that it had shot down a Su-25 attack aircraft. This is the three hundredth — anniversary — of the anti-aircraft missile forces, shot down since the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Currently, Russian troops have significantly reduced the use of aircraft due to weather conditions.

Over the past day, the Russian occupiers inflicted about 53 artillery strikes on Kharkiv oblast. Seven people were killed and a two-year-old boy died at the hospital after being wounded in shelling a few days ago. In Rubizhne, Luhansk oblast, a residential district burned down as a result of yesterdayʼs shelling — ten people were rescued.

The Azov Regiment in Mariupol joined forces with soldiers of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade, which made its way to the Azov positions. The unit commanders recorded a joint appeal and stated that they would continue to carry out combat missions with reinforced personnel.

There are now more than 1,500 dead Russian soldiers in the Dnipro morgue, whom no one wants to take back. They are lying in four refrigerators, no one is burning them, they are not hidden in mass graves, because the local authorities hope that their mothers will come for them.

The President of Poland Andrzej Duda, the President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda, the President of Latvia Egils Levits and the President of Estonia Alar Karis arrived in Ukraine. They visited the ruined Borodianka and met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Zelenskyy also had a telephone conversation with Joe Biden. He said the United States would provide $ 800 million in military aid to Ukraine, including artillery, armored personnel carriers, and helicopters.

The German parliamentary coalition has agreed to provide Ukraine with heavy weapons. This was stated by the representative of the defense policy of the Free Democratic Party of Germany Marcus Faber.

US President Joe Biden called the war in Ukraine a genocide of the Ukrainian people. In response, Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Biden a true leader. When French President Emmanuel Macron was asked by reporters if he could call the events in Ukraine genocide, he said he would be wary of such terms, because "Russians and Ukrainians are brothers." In addition to Biden, Russiaʼs actions in Ukraine have been called genocide by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Polish President Andrzej Duda.

The Council of the European Union has approved the third tranche of € 500 million from the European Peace Fund. The funds will be used to supply weapons to Ukraine.

The United Kingdom is banning the import of Russian iron and steel, as well as the export of quantum technologies and advanced materials to Russia starting April 14. Switzerland has banned imports of coal, timber, cement, seafood and vodka from Russia and imposed sanctions on 200 individuals and legal entities, including two daughters of Russian President Putin. The European Space Agency (ESA) has stopped cooperating with Russia on lunar programs. EA Sports has released an update for the FIFA 22 football simulator — all Russian clubs and the Russian national team have been removed from the game, as well as the Moscow stadium "Spartak".

It turned out that Russia does not want to exchange Victor Medvedchuk for prisoners — Dmitry Peskov said that Medvedchuk is not a Russian citizen and has nothing to do with a special military operation.