Zelenskyy calls on world to provide Ukraine with offensive weapons (list)

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the world to provide Ukraine with offensive weapons.

Zelensky recorded a video address in English and asked for heavy armored vehicles, air defense systems and aircraft, namely:

artillery installations (caliber 155 mm) and ammunition for them;

artillery shells (152 mm caliber);

multiple launcher rocket systems: "Grad", "Uragan" or American M142 HIMARS;

armored vehicles;

tanks (T-72, American or German analogs);

air defense systems (S-300, "Buk" or similar modern western systems);

combat aircraft.

"In order to continue to heroically defend the world from Russian aggression, Ukraine needs a specific list of weapons. I appeal to the citizens of the world to help convey to your governments, presidential administrations, leaders of your countries the real needs of Ukraine, which will help stop the war," Zelensky said.