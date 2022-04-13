The EU Council approved the allocation of the third tranche of € 500 million to Ukraine

The Council of the European Union has approved the allocation of the third tranche of € 500 million from the European Peace Fund. The funds will be used to supply weapons to Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Council of the EU.

Thus, the budget allocated by the European Peace Fund for Ukraine will total 1.5 billion euros.

"The coming weeks will be decisive. As Russia prepares for an offensive in eastern Ukraine, it is very important that we continue and increase our military support for Ukraine to protect its territory and population and prevent further suffering," said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

On December 2, it became known that Ukraine will receive € 31 million from the European Union to strengthen the countryʼs defense capabilities from the newly created European Peace Fund.