General Staff: 1,800 Russian servicemen killed in Ukraine

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
As of April 13, Russian troops lost about 19,800 servicemen in the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

In addition, the Russian occupiers lost:

  • 739 tanks;
  • 1964 armored combat vehicles;
  • 358 artillery systems;
  • 115 multiple rocket launchers;
  • 64 units of air defense;
  • 158 aircraft;
  • 143 helicopters;
  • 1429 units of motor vehicles;
  • 7 ships/boats;
  • 76 fuel tanks;
  • 132 drones of operational and tactical level;
  • 25 units of special equipment;
  • 4 launchers of operational and tactical missile systems.