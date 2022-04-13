Joe Biden called Russiaʼs actions in Ukraine a genocide

US President Joe Biden called the war in Ukraine a genocide of the Ukrainian people.

"Your ability to fill your tank should not depend on whether the dictator declares war and commits genocide halfway around the world," he said.

In response, Volodymyr Zelensky called Biden a true leader:

"The true words of true leader Joe Biden. It is important to call a spade a spade. We are grateful for the help that the United States has already provided, and we urgently need more heavy weapons to prevent further atrocities by Russia," he said

Biden later reiterated his allegation of genocide of Ukrainians, CNN writes.

"I called it a genocide because it is becoming increasingly clear that Putin is simply trying to destroy even the idea of being Ukrainian," he said.

According to him, the evidence is growing, and they are different than last week.

"There is more evidence of the horrific things that the Russians have done in Ukraine, and we will learn about the destruction more and more — and we will let lawyers to decide internationally whether it can be qualified in this way, but I think so." Biden emphasized.