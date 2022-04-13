How the international media covered the Russian-Ukrainian war, April 12

While many experts on Putin claim his overarching goal is to reassemble the Soviet Union, Bill Browder, who used to be the largest foreign investor in Russia until 2005, writes it’s all about the money in his column on the Time. Russia’s goal is not making its peopleʼs lives better, but to enrich senior officials using endemic corruption. As the most senior person becomes the richest, Browder estimates Putin’s estate to $200 billion. Bill operated in Russia between 1996 and 2005 as he ran the biggest foreign investment firm, Hermitage Capital. He exposed corruption in Russian companies to help his business, which led to him being kicked out of the country in 2005. Russian Interior Ministry then raided his office in 2007 to construct a scheme to steal $230 millions from the Russian Treasury. Bill’s lawyer, Sergei Magnitsky who was working on this case was later detained, tortured and killed in Russian prison. According to Browder, this is just a single example of what is done and how much is stolen by Putin and his cronies. At the same time, such level of corruption is hard to maintain, as people, deprived of basic goods, eventually are getting angry seeing politiciansʼ yachts, jets, and villas in France. Therefore, Russian invasion of Ukraine is a good distraction for Russians to be mad at instead of their own corrupt leadership. And this approach seems to be working with insane Putin’s approval ratings in Russia.

The Economist writes of the cost Ukraine is likely to pay to rebuild the country. As the Russian troops are flattening cities of Ukraine, rebuilding will be no less then a monumental task. Based on the ongoing assessment of damages and lessons from German post world war II economic miracle the Economist looked into prognoses of several economic insittutions. According to the Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR), a network of economists, put the total cost of rebuilding Ukraine in the region of €200bn-500bn ($220bn-540bn). The World Bank reckons that GDP will contract by 45% this year. Even though Ukrainian government is trying hard to limit the damage, post-war rebuilding still would be a challenge. There are three main areas of spending there: clearing affected areas of landmines, food and shelter, and rebuilding damaged infrastructure and industrial facilities. One of the challenges after actually getting the money would be to process them in a non-corrupted manner, another task would be to finally reform country’s economy to ensure anti-corruption work and rule of law, without which no rebuilding would be sustainable.