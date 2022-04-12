The Guardian: Russia receives military equipment and ammunition for the war against Ukraine from Iraq

The Russian army receives smuggled ammunition and military equipment from Iraq for the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by The Guardian.

According to sources, Russia received RPGs, anti-tank grenades and rocket-propelled grenades. In addition, Iran returned to Russia the donated S-300 air defense system, as well as handed over its similar development Bavar 373.

"What the Russians need now for [the war in] Ukraine are missiles. They require transportation skills because they are fragile and explosive, but if you want to do this, it is possible. It is also not an activity that could be captured on satellite imagery, as it can be transported in large boxes and ordinary transport containers,” said Yoruk Ishik, an Istanbul shipping expert.

Three cargo ships — two under the Russian flag and one under the Iranian flag — have been reported to have crossed the Caspian Sea from the Iranian port of Bandar Anzali to Russiaʼs Astrakhan. Journalists speculate that they could be carrying weapons.