In the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia oblast Russians forcibly send men to military enlistment offices

In the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia oblast, the Russians are conducting raids on public utilities, finding men of conscription age and forcibly sending them to military registration and enlistment offices.

This was reported by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

In addition, in the Melitopol district, the Russian occupiers are conducting searches of peopleʼs homes, searching for weapons, documents, food, and trying to obtain information about the Ukrainian military.

In the occupied Energodar, the Russians appoint the heads of public utilities and force entrepreneurs to obtain special permits.

Also in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia oblast, the Russians are creating detachments of "peopleʼs militia" consisting of Ukrainian police officers. Russians intimidate them and put pressure on their families.