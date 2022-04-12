The General Staff of the Ukrainian Army: In the war with Ukraine, Russia lost nearly 20,000 of its troops

As of April 12, Russian troops lost about 19,600 servicemen in the war against Ukraine.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
In addition, the Russian occupiers have lost:
- 732 tanks;
- 1,946 combat armored vehicles;
- 349 artillery systems;
- 111 multiple rocket launchers;
- 63 air defense equipment;
- 157 aircraft;
- 140 helicopters;
- 1,406 units of automotive equipment;
- 7 ships/boats;
- 76 fuel tanks;
- 124 drones of operational and tactical level;
- 25 units of special equipment;
- 4 launchers of operational and tactical missile systems.