Ukrainians have become the bravest nation in the world. Now it is a brand of the country

The Presidentʼs Office and the government have launched a large-scale domestic and international advertising campaign on Ukrainian bravery. Billboards of the project have already appeared on the streets of more than 15 countries: Canada, Poland, Germany, Italy, Austria, Great Britain, Spain, the USA, and others.

The creative idea was developed by the Banda creative agency and the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

Over the past month, Ukrainians have become the bravest nation in the world.

"Around the world, Ukrainians have been identified as a nation of brave people. We rally against the Russian occupiers and stop tanks without weapons in our hands. Our hero doctors, rescuers, utility workers, vendors, drivers, and pharmacists come to work even with the threat of fire. Ukrainian IT specialists support the countryʼs digital infrastructure, working on laptops in bomb shelters. Itʼs really something admirable", said the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.