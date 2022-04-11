The former mayor of Rubizhne was announced about the suspicion of collaborationism

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office reported on suspicion of collaboration to the former mayor of Rubizhne Serhiy Khortiv.

This was reported in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the investigation, in March the mayor of Rubizhne resigned from the post of mayor of Rubizhne and conspired with Russian troops and representatives of the "Lugansk Peopleʼs Republic". It is noted that Serhiy Khortiv received an offer from them to head the occupation authorities in Rubizhne and voluntarily agreed to it.

While in a city occupied by Russian troops, the former mayor supported Russiaʼs war against Ukraine during a personal reception of citizens together with representatives of the occupying forces and in an interview with Russian propaganda media.

"He [Serhiy Khortiv] called for cooperation with the aggressor state, armed groups, the Russian occupation administration under the guise of building a new territorial entity, as well as non-recognition of the extension of state sovereignty to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine", the Prosecutorʼs Office stressed.

The case will be investigated by the Investigative Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Luhansk Oblast.

On April 5, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said that since the beginning of the Russiaʼs war against Ukraine, law enforcement officers have registered 415 criminal proceedings for treason and collaboration.