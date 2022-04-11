Ombudsman Denisov: Russians are forcing children to return to school in the occupied territories

In the temporarily occupied city of Volnovakha, Donetsk Oblast, from April 11, 2022, the Russian occupiers are forcing children to go to schools.

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova announced this on her Facebook page.

In this case, the Ombudswoman notes, the children will actually become hostages and human shields for Russian troops.

In this way, the occupiers of the Russian Federation probably want to complicate operations for further liberation of cities by the Armed Forces of Ukraine and possible provocations with victims to discredit the Ukrainian side.

Liudmyla Denisova appealed to the UN Commission of Inquiry on Human Rights Violations during Russiaʼs military invasion of Ukraine and an expert mission set up by OSCE members-states to consider these facts of war crimes and Russiaʼs violations of childrenʼs rights in Ukraine.