During the day, the Russians fired on Kharkiv 66 times — 11 people died

During the day, Russian troops fired about 66 artillery, mortars and missile strikes at Kharkiv and surrounding areas.

This was announced by the Head of the Kharkiv Oblast State Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

Saltivka, Pyatihatky, Kholodna Hora, Pisochyn, Zolochiv, Balakliya, and Derhachi were affected. As a result of the shelling, 11 people were killed, including a 7-year-old child, and 14 were injured.

"We are seeing the activity of enemy reconnaissance aircraft in the region. During the day, the Armed Forces destroyed the enemyʼs Orlan. We recorded the active use of deferred mines by the occupiers. They do not work immediately, only when they are affected by a person or another factor of movement. That is why they are even more dangerous", said Syniehubov.

He also noted that the critical point remains the Izi

um direction. Fighting continues there.