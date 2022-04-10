”We expect them.” Mayor Klychko does not rule out another attempt to seize Kyiv by the Russians

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klychko said on the American TV channel ABC that Russian troops could still go to the capital.

"The fact that the enemy has retreated from Kyiv does not mean that he has given up the desire to capture the capital. Therefore, the next attempt of the orcs "to take Kyiv in 2 days" cannot be ruled out. And the capital must continue to be ready for defense. We expect Russian troops to return and attack the Ukrainian capital," he said.

Earlier, Klychko urged residents who left the capital not to return at least until the end of this week.