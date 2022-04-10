The number of victims of Russiaʼs missile strikes on Dnipro has risen to five

The chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council Mykola Lukashuk said that as a result of a missile strike by Russians on the airport in Dnipro, five employees of the State Emergency Service were injured.

He also noted that one civilian died in Novopavlivka in the Dnipropetrovsk oblast because he picked up a cluster munition. "If you see the ammunition — call the police and the SES," warned Mykola Lukashuk.

At night, Russian troops launched three missile strikes on the Dnipropetrovsk oblast, and in particular on the oblast center.

In Dnipro, enemy strikes destroyed an infrastructure facility. Within hours, firefighters managed to put out the fire, but there is one victim.

In the Pavlohrad district, the rocket hit an industrial facility. Destroyed the premises and caused a fire. There are no victims.

A farm building burned down in the Dnipro district. No one was injured.