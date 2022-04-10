The Russian army lost more than 19,000 personnel in the war with Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has published the estimated combat losses of the Russians since the invasion.

This was reported on the website of the General Staff.

19,300 people — personnel;

722 tanks;

1,911 combat armored vehicles;

342 artillery systems;

108 multiple rocket launchers;

55 anti-aircraft warfare systems;

152 aircraft;

137 helicopters;

1,384 units of motor vehicles;

7 ships and boats;

76 fuel tanks;

112 UAV operational and tactical level;

25 units of special equipment;

4 missile launchers.

Data is being updated. The calculation is complicated by the intensive hostilities.