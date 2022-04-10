Russia fired missiles at Dnipro. There is a victim

At night, Russian troops launched three missile strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and in particular on the regional center.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration Valentyn Reznichenko.

"It was an anti-record era for our oblast. Sirens almost every hour. And, unfortunately, there are "arrivals" in different areas", he said.

In Dnipro, enemy strikes destroyed an infrastructure facility. Firefighters managed to put out the fire in a few hours, but there is one victim at the scene.

In the Pavlohrad district, the missile hit an industrial facility. It destroyed the premises and caused a fire. There are no victims.

A farm building burned down in the Dnipro district. Fortunately, no one was injured.