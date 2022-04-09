The UK will provide Ukraine with 120 armored vehicles and anti-ship missile systems

The United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with 120 armored vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems.

Downing Street announced this after a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Kyiv.

The military aid will come in addition to the already announced supply of military equipment worth £ 100 million, including additional Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles, 800 anti-tank missiles, and high-tech loitering munitions for precision strikes.

In addition, Ukraine will receive a $ 500 million loan from the World Bank, which the UK guarantees. These funds also go to the more than $ 500 million previously allocated. Thus, the total financial support from the UK has already reached more than a billion dollars.

Britain has also liberalized tariffs on imports of Ukrainian goods and provided customs benefits for better economic cooperation.