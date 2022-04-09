Kharkiv Oblast Administration: The same atrocities of Russians as in the Kyivʼs suburbs are recorded in the liberated territories of the oblast

In the liberated territories of Kharkiv Oblast, the same atrocities of Russians against the civilian population as in the suburbs of Kyiv are recorded.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

In the village of Husarivka, Izium district, Russians tortured local residents. After prolonged torturing, three people were burned alive, and among the dead were children. In addition, the body of a hospital paramedic was found, the manʼs hands were tied behind his back, and he was also tortured by the Russian military.

Just in the middle of the road, the Russians fired from artillery at a car where there was a family with a child. Some residents are missing, their number is still being determined.