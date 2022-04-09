The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: In the war with Ukraine, Russia has already lost more than 19,000 manpower

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has published the estimated combat losses of the Russians since the invasion.
This was reported on the website of the General Staff.
In particular, the enemy lost:
- about 19,100 manpower;
- 705 tanks;
- 335 artillery systems;
- 1,895 armored vehicles;
- 108 missile and volley fire systems;
- 55 means of air defense;
- 151 planes and 136 helicopters;
- 1,363 units of motor vehicles;
- 7 ships/boats;
- 76 tanks;
- 112 UAVs and others;
- 25 units of special equipment;
- 4 launchers of operational and tactical missile systems.