News

Deputy Prime Minister Vereshchuk announces humanitarian corridors on April 9

Author:
Oleg Panfilovych
Date:

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk announces a list of humanitarian corridors for April 9.

Donetsk Oblast:

  • Mariupol — Zaporizhzhia (by own transport).

Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

  • The evacuation will take place on their own vehicles and buses.
  • Berdyansk — Zaporizhzhia;
  • Tokmak — Zaporizhzhia (meeting place: Shevchenko Street, 5);
  • Energodar — Zaporizhzhia (the place of collection of cars will be announced by local authorities).
  • Melitopol — Zaporizhzhia (in case the occupiers return the seized buses, the gathering place is fire station № 10).

Luhansk Oblast:

  • Sievierodonetsk — Bakhmut (meeting place: 28 Khimikiv Avenue);
  • Lysychansk — Bakhmut (meeting place: RTI, 40 years of Victory, 324 Sosyuri Street);
  • Popasna — Bakhmut (meeting place: 42 Pervomaiska Street);
  • Hirske — Bakhmut (meeting place: 13 Gagarina Street);
  • Rubizhne — Bakhmut.