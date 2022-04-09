Deputy Prime Minister Vereshchuk announces humanitarian corridors on April 9

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk announces a list of humanitarian corridors for April 9.
Donetsk Oblast:
- Mariupol — Zaporizhzhia (by own transport).
Zaporizhzhia Oblast:
- The evacuation will take place on their own vehicles and buses.
- Berdyansk — Zaporizhzhia;
- Tokmak — Zaporizhzhia (meeting place: Shevchenko Street, 5);
- Energodar — Zaporizhzhia (the place of collection of cars will be announced by local authorities).
- Melitopol — Zaporizhzhia (in case the occupiers return the seized buses, the gathering place is fire station № 10).
Luhansk Oblast:
- Sievierodonetsk — Bakhmut (meeting place: 28 Khimikiv Avenue);
- Lysychansk — Bakhmut (meeting place: RTI, 40 years of Victory, 324 Sosyuri Street);
- Popasna — Bakhmut (meeting place: 42 Pervomaiska Street);
- Hirske — Bakhmut (meeting place: 13 Gagarina Street);
- Rubizhne — Bakhmut.