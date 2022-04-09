Pentagon: Russia fired a missile strike at Kramatorsk station

missile attack from the Tochka U complex on the Kramatorsk railway station on April 8, which killed more than 50 people.

This was announced at a closed briefing for journalists by the US Department of Defense high-ranking official, Radio Svoboda reports.

"We are not buying the denial by the Russians that they werenʼt responsible. At first, they claimed a successful strike, but then denied it as soon as the consequences were announced", the Pentagon said.

The agency also said that the Russian military is going to use the 18th Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian Armed Forces to attack Kramatorsk.

"We can talk about one unit — the 18th Motorized Rifle Division, which was formed in 2021. It consists of three motorized infantry regiments and an armored regiment. According to our estimates, they are expected to be used where the railway station was attacked. We see the movement of units and the use of force in this area", said a senior Pentagon official.

"This is the main railway junction in the eastern part of Ukraine. And this is a very strategic place. And we saw how they tried to move forces to Kramatorsk, where this railway station is located", he added.