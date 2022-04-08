Ukraine returns Russian-captured Sapphire rescue ship

The search and rescue vessel ship Sapphire returns to Ukraine and is towed to a raid on the Romanian port of Sulina.

This was reported by the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

This happened thanks to the joint efforts of the top leadership of Ukraine, the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Maritime Search and Rescue Service, and the International Maritime Organization, said the agency. The Ukrainian-flagged "Avant" tug is towing the vessel from the place of transfer.

The Sapphire rescue ship is the only Ukrainian civilian specialized vessel that is in constant search and rescue readiness and is able to perform relevant tasks on the high seas. It is not only about finding and rescuing people but also about emergency towing and extinguishing fires.

In particular, on October 13, 2021, the Sapphire rescue tug, with the support of the specialized fleet of the Maritime Search and Rescue Service, assisted the Ukrainian Navy Balta in harsh weather conditions. And the Sapphire crew was awarded by the Commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.