Ukraine returns Russian-captured Sapphire rescue ship

The search and rescue vessel ship Sapphire returns to Ukraine and is towed to a raid on the Romanian port of Sulina.
This was reported by the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.
This happened thanks to the joint efforts of the top leadership of Ukraine, the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Maritime Search and Rescue Service, and the International Maritime Organization, said the agency. The Ukrainian-flagged "Avant" tug is towing the vessel from the place of transfer.
The Sapphire rescue ship is the only Ukrainian civilian specialized vessel that is in constant search and rescue readiness and is able to perform relevant tasks on the high seas. It is not only about finding and rescuing people but also about emergency towing and extinguishing fires.
In particular, on October 13, 2021, the Sapphire rescue tug, with the support of the specialized fleet of the Maritime Search and Rescue Service, assisted the Ukrainian Navy Balta in harsh weather conditions. And the Sapphire crew was awarded by the Commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- Since the beginning of the Russiaʼs war against Ukraine, the rescue tug has participated in rescue operations in the Black Sea. In particular, thanks to "Sapphire", the fire on the board of the tanker under the flag of Moldova "Millenial Spirit" was eliminated. The fire was caused by a Russiaʼs missile attack.
- On February 26, 19 Ukrainian civilian sailors from the Sapphire rescue ship were captured by the occupiers in an attempt to take our troops from Zmiyiny Island.
- On March 24, as a result of the first prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia, Ukrainian sailors were able to return home.
- Under the terms of the exchange, the rescue ship was also to be sent to a port in Turkey and returned to Ukraine.
- In total, since the beginning of the war, Russia has seized 3 Ukrainian ships — "Sapphire", "Athena" and "Princess Nicole".