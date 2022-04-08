The State Bureau of Investigation exposed collaborators — assistants of MPs from OPFL

Assistants of the MPs of the current convocation probably helped the aggressor country — Russia.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation.

"The investigation has received information that an assistant-consultant on a voluntary basis of the Ukrainian MP of the ninth convocation from the political party "Opposition Platform — For Life" is involved in anti-Ukrainian activities. He is one of the top managers of the 112 Ukraine TV channel, which is under sanctions, and a co-founder of the youth wing of the political party OPFL," the statement reads.

According to Ukrayinska Pravda, this is Artem Marchevskyi, general director of 112 Ukraine TV channel.

The SBI also notes that the suspect regularly coordinates the spread of Russian fakes with representatives of the aggressor state through controlled media. He also provides Russian curators with information about socio-political life in Ukraine.

According to the State Bureau of Investigation, the criminal has an accomplice — one of the heads of the secretariat of the faction "Opposition Platform — For Life", a personal lawyer and proxy of the MP of Ukraine of the ninth convocation Victor Medvedchuk.

According to the results of investigative actions in the office premises, as well as at the addresses of these persons, the SBI officers seized:

documentation confirming payments for holding mass actions in different regions of Ukraine, as well as the plan and results of their holding;

draft records and analysis of the socio-political situation in Ukraine during the war;

protocols of precinct election commissions;

monitoring the statements of Ukrainian politicians and their analysis;

computers, telephones, and other information carriers with evidence of illegal activities.

The criminals and their possible accomplices are currently being searched for.