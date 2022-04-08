Approximately 700 people have died in Chernihiv since the beginning of the war

About 700 people have died in Chernihiv since the Russian invasion began.

The mayor Vladyslav Atroshenko informed Ukrinform about it.

According to him, these data include both civilians and the military. Most of the dead have been identified, 70 bodies have not yet been identified. Another 40 people are missing, but are likely to be dead, as many of them were last seen near buildings and cars destroyed by Russian troops.

Atroshenko said that approximately 95,000 people remain in the city. Before the war, up to 290,000 people lived in the city.