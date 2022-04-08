Russian propaganda channels remove posts about rocket attack on Kramatorsk railway station after publication of photos of killed civilians

Propaganda Russian channels, which spread reports that Russian troops were firing on a "cluster of militants of the Armed Forces" at the Kramatorsk railway station, deleted their messages after a photo of the dead civilians appeared. Some channels have edited their records.

This was reported by The Insider.

Reports of propagandists about the attack on "military" targets appeared, in particular, in the channel "Summaries of the Novorossiya militia" and in the channel "Security forces". Russian propagandist Dmitry Steshin added one message to his "Russian Tarantas" channel but later edited it.

This indicates that the fire on the station was conducted by the Russian military.