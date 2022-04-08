The EU Delegation will resume its work in Kyiv six weeks after the start of the war.

This was stated during a visit of EU Foreign Minister Josep Borrell to Kyiv, reports Spiegel.

He said that the return of the EU ambassador would show "that Ukraine stands, its capital stands, as well as the government and the missions of other countries". EU Ambassador to Ukraine Matti Maasikas will resume work with a small team.