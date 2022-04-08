The European Union has approved the fifth package of sanctions against Russia. They also apply to Belarus

The European Union has approved the fifth package of sanctions against Russia for the war in Ukraine. It also applies to the regime in Belarus, which is helping Russia in the war.

This was reported on the website of the Council of Europe.

The sanctions include a ban on all Russian and Belarusian road transport of goods in the EU, including transit. The ban does not apply to pharmaceutical, medical, agricultural and food products.

Sanctions will also be imposed on deposits in Russia and Belarus, cryptocurrencies, and the sale of banknotes and securities denominated in any of the currencies of EU member states.

From August 2022, a ban will be imposed on the purchase, import, or transfer of coal and other solid minerals and fuels to the EU if they originate in Russia or are exported from Russia.

Russia is banned from accessing EU ports on ships registered under the Russian flag, exporting fuel for jet engines and other goods such as quantum computers and advanced semiconductors. Russia will also not receive high-tech electronics, software, transport equipment, wood, cement, fertilizers, seafood, and spirits from the EU.

In addition, Russia has been excluded from government procurement in the EU and European grant programs. A total ban on transactions with four key Russian banks is being introduced.

The EU Council has also expanded its personal sanctions list to include 217 people and 18 companies. Among them are all 179 members of the "administrations" and "parliaments" of the so-called "Luhansk/Donetsk Peopleʼs Republic".