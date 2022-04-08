Russian troops launched a missile attack at Kramatorsk railway station. Dozens of people were killed

Russian troops launched a missile strike on Kramatorsk station, where thousands of people were waiting to be evacuated.

Oleksandr Kamyshin, chairman of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia JSC (Ukrainian Railways Company), said that two missiles had hit the station. 30 people were killed and more than 100 were injured.

The Head of the Donetsk Oblast State Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko clarified that these were cluster missiles of the Iskander missile complex.

"Police and rescuers working on the scene report dozens of killed and injured [...]. The rucsists knew well where they were aiming and what they wanted: they wanted to sow panic and fear, they wanted to take hostage as many peaceful people as possible", wrote Kirilenko.