Due to the sanctions, Belarus will pay part of the foreign debt in the national currency

The Belarusian government has announced that it will pay off part of the foreign debt in Belarusian rubles. This decision was made due to the "sanctions" of unfriendly countries.

"The Republic of Belarus will fulfill its obligations to repay the principal debt and interest on external government loans raised from the IBRD, EBRD, SIB, the Belarusian Republic in Belarusian rubles at the official exchange rate of the Belarusian ruble to the relevant foreign currency on the date of payment," the statement said.

The government says such steps are necessary because the country is limited in its settlements with Western creditors in dollars and euros.