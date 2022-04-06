Skadovskʼs Mayor left the city due to threats from the Russian military

Skadovsk Mayor Oleksandr Yakovlev was forced to leave the city due to constant threats and "proposals" for cooperation from the Russian occupiers.

He wrote about this on his Facebook.

"I was told unequivocally that you are either cooperating or going to the basement. Unequivocally, the benefits of the mayor in the cell are small", said Skadovsk Mayor.

He added that he is now in a safe city, constantly contacting the deputies, and the executive committee continues to work remotely.

According to the mayor, the work in the city and the community is well established, all without significant changes.

Oleksandr Yakovlev also said that payments to budget and communal services workers are planned for the first half of April.