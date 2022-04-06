The Cabinet of Ministers allowed the Territorial Defense Forces to use heavy weapons

By Resolution #403, the Cabinet of Ministers expanded the list of permitted weapons for the Territorial Defense Forces.

In addition to hunting, now Defense fighters have the right to use small arms and automatic weapons, artillery, missile systems (complexes), guided (unguided) missiles and their components, missile launch systems and components, weapons (fire) control means, missile remote control systems, equipment for transportation and maintenance of missiles, grenade launchers, flamethrowers, mines and grenades.