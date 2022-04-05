Stoltenberg: NATO will provide Ukraine with weapons to protect against the Russian offensive

NATO will provide Ukraine with weapons to protect against a new offensive by the Russian military, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated at a news conference in Brussels on April 5.

This was reported by ZN.UA.

He noted that NATOʼs previous weapons systems had proven effective. Therefore, the Alliance will continue to supply equipment to Ukrainians, which will effectively deter the Russian offensive.

"We see a significant shift of Russian troops from Kyiv to regroup, rearm and supply and shift their focus to the east. In the coming weeks, we expect a further Russian push in eastern and southern Ukraine to try to capture the entire Donbas and create a land bridge to the occupied Crimea," Stoltenberg said.

The NATO secretary-general also added that Europe had not seen such a brutal war since World War II.