Meta explained why hashtags about Bucha are blocked on Instagram and Facebook

Meta said that the hashtags #Bucha and #Buchamassacre on Instagram and Facebook were blocked automatically, but now this shortcoming has been eliminated.

This was reported by Reuters.

Assman for the company, Andy Stone, explained that the hashtags were accompanied by violent photos and videos, so the system spoke perceived them as violations. Users can now use them to tell the world about human rights abuses and Russian crimes.

At the same time, social networks will have warning labels for some images.